BMW smashed into from behind after breakdown on A38 near Ripley

This BMW 1 Series was smashed into after its owner broke down on the A38 southbound near Ripley this morning.

By Ben McVay
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 9:48 am

Its driver, luckily not in the car at the time, was not injured – having got out of the vehicle to dial 999.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit say the lights on the BMW – left on a bend in the road – had failed when a Mercedes ploughed into it from behind.

The wrecked BMW - hit from behind after breaking down

The Mercedes driver was also uninjured and traffic was temporarily held while both cars were recovered.

Police tweeted: “Reminder - live lane breakdowns - get out and call 999. #DriveToArrive”.

The Mercedes which ploughed into the BMW