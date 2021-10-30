BMW smashed into from behind after breakdown on A38 near Ripley

Its driver, luckily not in the car at the time, was not injured – having got out of the vehicle to dial 999.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit say the lights on the BMW – left on a bend in the road – had failed when a Mercedes ploughed into it from behind.

The wrecked BMW - hit from behind after breaking down

The Mercedes driver was also uninjured and traffic was temporarily held while both cars were recovered.

Police tweeted: “Reminder - live lane breakdowns - get out and call 999. #DriveToArrive”.

