Body found is thought to be missing Derbyshire man Anthony Ward

The body of a man found on Monday is thought to be that of missing Derbyshire pensioner Anthony Ward.

Police were called to Straw Lane in Stretton at 2.30pm on Monday after a man's body was found in woodland.

A formal identification has not yet taken place but police believe the body is missing man Anthony Ward, from Morton.

Mr Ward, 70, was reported missing on Thursday August 2.

His family have been informed.

Detective Sergeant Adam Gascoigne said: “I would like to thank the residents of Morton and the many people who helped search for Mr Ward.”