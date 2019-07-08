Boozed-up reveller punched a man to the floor from behind in an unprovoked attack

A boozed-up reveller who punched a man to the floor in an unprovoked attack left his victim with bruising, swelling and cuts to his face.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 2 how Reece James Newton, 24, of Valley Road, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield, attacked Carl Watkinson at The Junction Bar, on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, on May 11.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The Crown says it was an unprovoked assault. Carl Watkinson is the victim and he had attended a birthday party at Einstein’s and describes the various bars they went to and eventually they went to the Junction public house.

“And he recognised Mr Newton as a partner of someone he works with and Mr Newton appeared to be out of it.”

Mrs Allsop added that Mr Watkinson could not remember a lot of what happened but he woke in an ambulance with pain to his head, bruising to his face and swelling to his jaw and cuts to his face from where he fell.

A witness stated that he had seen Newton approach his partner before the defendant went up to Mr Watkinson and stood behind him and punched him in the back of his head.

Newton, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Defence solicitor James Riley said: “This is an incident that was totally out of character for Mr Newton.

“It comes about with a combination of daytime drinking and going to a works-do with his partner and he has seen something that he took umbrage with and he acted in a stupid and out-of-character way.”

Mr Riley added that the assault had only involved a single blow and Newton had apologised to Mr Watkinson for what had happened.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report and sentencing is expected to take place on July 16.