Boozy crash motorist is banned from the road after refusing to take a drink-drive breath test

A reveller has been banned from the road after he crashed his van after a night-out and refused to take a drink-drive breath test.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 18 how Matthew James Parkin, 22, of Burton Street, Heanor, crashed into a central reservation near Church Street, Ripley, after he had been arguing with someone outside a nearby club.

Crash motorist admitted to the probation service that he had consumed four pints of alcohol before getting behind the wheel of his van.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Around 5.45am, on February 22, an owner of a bar on Church Street, Ripley, described that people were leaving and he saw the defendant and the van driving down the street and it hit a central reservation and came to a stop.

“He took his keys and recognised the defendant and said he had been arguing outside the club earlier.”

Police stated the defendant had been found lying on the ground being angry and he was shouting obscenities with slurred speech, according to Mrs Allsop.

Mrs Allsop added that Parkin refused to take a roadside breath test and attempted to take a further test at the police station but he became aggressive and the test could not be completed.

The probation service stated that brick-layer Parkin accepts that he had consumed four pints of alcohol in the bar and he decided to drive after he had an argument with another male.

His earlier intention had been to leave his van, according to the probation service, but in the moment he took a poor decision to drive the vehicle.

Parkin, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis after the incident.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said: “He had been out and his intention was to leave the van where it was.

“The owner of the bar saw him having an argument and said the person he was arguing with said some hurtful things and set him on a course of conduct he deeply regrets.

“He was so upset he did not think logically and he got in his van.”

Magistrates sentenced Parkin to eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Drink Impaired Drivers Programme.

Parkin was also disqualified from driving for 32 months and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.