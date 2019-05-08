Boozy Derbyshire man attacked stranger after watching England World Cup victory at holiday park

A Derbyshire tourist has been ordered to pay compensation to a stranger who he attacked after watching England’s World Cup victory over Columbia at a holiday park.

David Broadbent got drunk watching the match and its nail-biting penalty shoot-out while staying at the Golden Coast holiday park in Woolacombe, North Devon, last summer.

He and his partner invited a couple from a neighbouring chalet to celebrate after the game but things turned nasty after they had spent a couple of hours celebrating and listening to music.

The other man complained that Broadbent had behaved inappropriately towards his wife and there was a confrontation which led to a savage attack.

Broadbent punched the other man unconscious and carried on attacking him on the ground, leaving him with a broken eye socket and nose and massive facial bruising.

He then punched a second holiday-maker in the face when he tried to intervene before fleeing before police arrived. He was arrested after going back to his chalet later.

Broadbent, aged 28, of Station Road, Long Eaton, admitted battery and causing actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid community work and pay £3,000 compensation and £500 costs by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him:”This was a vicious, sustained attack which left him with fractures to his face. The victim impact statement says he never wants to go back to that holiday camp and that you ruined his holiday.”

Mr Lee Bremridge, prosecuting, said all those involved had been drinking outside their chalets and listening to music after watching the football.

He said there was a ‘misunderstanding’ which led to the other man confronting Broadbent and him punching him unconscious.

He said:”Broadbent repeatedly punched the victim to the face and sent him to the floor unconscious. The attack continued and the facial injuries were caused.

“Having left him unconscious on the floor, he set about the second man, punching him to the face. The police were called and Broadbent tried to run away but later returned and was arrested.”

The victim suffered two fractures, his family’s holiday was ruined, and he had to take a week off his job as an electrical engineer afterwards to recover.

Mr Rupert Taylor, defending, said Broadbent works hard as a plasterer to support his partner and two young children and normally does not drink to excess.

He blamed his behaviour on getting drunk while watching the football and now feels ashamed of his actions.

Mr Taylor said:”Having watched his national team playing, he got very drunk and used unlawful violence. He normally does not drink because he has to get up early for work, but he was on holiday and this appalling behaviour followed.”