A thief who had the minerals to use this stolen Mercedes for burglaries in Derbyshire was hopelessly snared by police - in a QUARRY.

The white Mercedes A-Class was spotted by traffic cops from Greater Manchester Police and pursued across Derbyshire to the quarry in Hope.

Cops worked with Derbyshire Police - who assisted with police dogs - to track the brazen burglar down and arrest him.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "One male arrested. #Crime #Teamwork #Nice".