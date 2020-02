Armed police have descended on a street in Derbyshire and placed a cordon at a house.

A property on Briar Gate in Long Eaton is taped off this morning (Wednesday, February 5) while officers ‘speak to an occupant’.

Schoolchildren at the nearby Wilsthorpe School are being kept ‘inside the building’, a spokesperson added: ‘Please do not visit the school’.

We have contacted police for more information but a spokesperson said there was no further information they could provide at this time.

Police at the scene of an incident in Long Eaton. Picture by Derbyshire Live.