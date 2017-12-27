Burglars target Ilkeston store on Christmas Day

Burglars who targeted an Ilkeston shop on Christmas Day left the store empty-handed.

A member of the public called police just after 6.20pm to report the alarm was sounding at Tesco, on Rutland Street, and the fire door was open.

Witnesses told officers they had seen two men running from the shop earlier, wearing dark clothing and carrying a bag. They jumped into a dark coloured car and drove off.

The would-be thieves had broken into the cigarette cabinets, but these had already been emptied by staff.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 17000562456.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.