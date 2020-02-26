Campaign group wants tougher action on illegal puppy farming

Animal welfare charity, Naturewatch Foundation, is urging Derbyshire’s local councils to take action immediately against illegal puppy farming.

Around 400,000 farmed puppies are still sold to the British public every year, and increasingly online.

Puppy farmers are very different to reputable dog breeders and dog-loving families in Derbyshire are often duped by puppy farmers into buying puppies which carry disease and are under-socialised, leading to unexpected, and often substantial, vet bills and behavioural issues, unforeseen by their new owners.

Families are sometimes left heartbroken.

A puppy farm is where lots of dogs are continually bred and puppies sold, ignoring their health in order to maintain low overheads and maximise profits.

In response to the increasing public outcry over puppy farming in the UK, the Government has introduced ‘Lucy’s Law’, meaning that only someone who has bred a puppy will be allowed to sell it.

The new law comes into force in April and is to be enforced by the applicable councils.

Sarah Carr, Naturewatch Foundation campaign manager, said: “Sadly, puppy farming is widespread in the UK – including on our own doorstep.

“Local councils license dog breeders in Derbyshire.

“Anyone breeding more than three litters a year needs a dog breeding licence.

“Criminals, and people who just want to make money from breeding dogs, will often ignore the law.

“Currently, only a handful of local councils publish a list of inspected dog breeders on their council website.

“We’re asking councils in Derbyshire to set an example and, hopefully, those in other counties will follow suit.

“This should help local families avoid being conned by puppy farmers.”

For more information, visit Naturewatch’s online campaigning tool at www.naturewatch.good.do/puppyfarmingemailyourcouncil/stampitout or contact their council.

In their campaigning on behalf of dogs, Naturewatch Foundation also hopes to promote the ‘adopt, don’t shop’ message to encourage potential dog owners to first think about visiting animal rescue shelters when searching for a puppy or dog.