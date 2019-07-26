Caught on camera - Derbyshire police want to speak to these 11 people

Police have released images of a number of people they would like to speak to in connection with crimes across Derbyshire.

Images may be of potential suspects or witnesses. Anyone with any information on any of the incidents should call Derbyshire police on 101.

1. Theft - Ripley On July 18, a man wearing a baseball cap entered a store on High Street, Ripley and placed a tester aftershave in his pocket. Crime Ref: 19000375968

2. Sexual Offence - Chesterfield On June 21, a man on a bike rode past a woman on Foljambe Road and slapped her on the bottom. He then rode back past her and grabbed her left breast. She screamed for help and he rode off up Chatsworth Road. Crime Ref: 19000319500

3. Theft - Chesterfield On May 23, a man took a purse from on top of a wheelie bin outside the front of a property on Albion Road. Bank cards were then used. Crime Ref: 19000264520

4. Theft - Ripley On June 6, a woman entered a store on High Street, Ripley, concealed items in her bag and then left without making any attempt to pay. Crime Ref: 19000294400

