CCTV footage released after theft of bike in Long Eaton

Police investigating the theft of a bicycle in Long Eaton have released CCTV footage.

The theft occurred at around 3.30pm on Monday April 1 outside the West Park Leisure Centre on Wilsthorpe Road.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the footage in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 19*165355, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.