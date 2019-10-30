CCTV image appeal after man had substance thrown in his face in Ilkeston

A man has been hospitalised with facial injuries following an assault in Ilkeston where a substance was thrown in his face.

Officers investigating an assault on the 27-year-old man have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to about the incident which happened on Bath Street at 10.25am on Sunday, October 20.

Detective Constable Nicola Findler, officer in the case said: “We’re very keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help with our ongoing enquiries into this incident.

“The substance in question has been sent off for analysis, a process which can take several weeks, but at this time has not been identified.

“It was initially thought that the victim and attacker were known to each other, but following further enquiries we understand this may not be the case."

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000561397.