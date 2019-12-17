CCTV image released after 'assault' outside Ilkeston bar

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with an ‘assault’ in Ilkeston.

Officers would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation into the incident, which happened outside Shaker’s Bar in Market Place.

Police were called at 3am on Saturday, October 26 to reports that at around midnight a 19-year-old man had been assaulted in the bar’s smoking area.

Since then officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry as part of their investigation.

The victim required hospital treatment for facial injuries, but these were not life changing or life threatening, say police.

If you recognise the man in the image, or have any other information about the incident, contact the officer on the case PC Matt Watts on 101- quoting reference number 19*572681.