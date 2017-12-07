CCTV IMAGES: Police appeal to trace man they want to speak to in connection with Ilkeston burglary

Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Ilkeston.

In the early hours of Monday, November 20 a burglar entered a house on Manners Street and stole items including an x-box, mobile phone and a purse.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the crime.

Anyone who has any information should contact Police Investigator Sophie Drew on 101 quoting 17000508954 or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.