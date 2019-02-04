CCTV images released by police investigating Long Eaton assault

Police investigating an assault in Long Eaton that left a man with head injuries have released CCTV images.

The assault is reported to have happened on Union Street at around 11pm on Friday December 28.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident

A 55-year-old man required hospital treatment for head injuries.

The man pictured was in the area at the time and officers would like to speak to him in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18*634983 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Matt Watts, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.