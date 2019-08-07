CCTV images show Giltbrook man's £5k work tools being stolen from Volkswagen van

A Giltbrook man is offering a reward to anyone who can help him recover more than £5,000 of equipment that was stolen from his van.

Will Humphreys, 24, is offering a £500 reward in the hunt for the equipment that was stolen from his Volkswagen Transporter on Friday, August 2.

Will Humphreys was left unable to work after the incident. (Image: Will Humphreys).

The van had been parked on the driveway of his home in Smithurst Road, Giltbrook.

At 6.50am that morning he discovered warning lights on the dashboard highlighting the side and back doors were open.

He said: "I had a look and then there was a spirit level on the floor. I was like 'oh, what's gone off here', I looked in the back and all the tools had gone.

"I had all my testing equipment stolen I use to certify jobs, and my hand tools.

Will Humphreys was left unable to work after the incident. (Image: Will Humphreys).

"It's screwdrivers, spanners, cable cutters, cable strippers.

"I was just gutted really. I couldn't get to work so I didn't get paid for that day (August 2).

"I couldn't go to work (on August 5) either because I've got no tools."

Mr Humphreys, who is self-employed, said he religiously locked his van and explained there was no sign of forced entry.

Will Humphreys was left unable to work after the incident. (Image: Will Humphreys).

He has released CCTV footage taken from the early hours of the morning that appears to show people entering the back of his van.

Will Humphreys was left unable to work after the incident. (Image: Will Humphreys)

He has since spent thousands of pounds replacing some of the tools to allow him to work - but he is still without certain items.

Branded Dewalt tools were among those stolen.

Mr Humphreys, who lives with girlfriend Amy Ellis, 25, and daughter Erin, who is 23 months old, plans to up security at his home.

"I've booked my van in to have extra locks fitted. I'm putting a fence up down the side of my house," he said.

"Then I'm going to have a few more sensors put on the garden so it makes a noise in the house if somebody's on the garden or on the drive.

"We've just moved to the area as well. It's put a downer on it, to be honest.

"You work hard to make all this profit and then you've got to spend it on buying new tools so you can go out and earn it again."

The couple recently moved to their four-bedroom home in Giltbrook from Kimberley.

Ms Ellis, who works in recruitment, said: "It's not a rough area by any means.

"It's just frightening. It's that initial thought of just being scared. It's not a nice feeling at all. Especially when we've got Erin in the house. All sorts of thoughts go through your head."

She added: "You just feel targeted, I suppose."

A Nottinghamshire Police spokeswoman said officers were called just before 7am on August 2 to reports of a theft from a van in Smithurst Road, Giltbrook. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident 146 of August 2.