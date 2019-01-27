Charity cash stolen during house burglary in Stapleford

Cash has been stolen from an 84-year-old Stapleford home owner - which he was saving for charity.

Detectives are investigating the house burglary in Stapleford are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with any information to come forward.

The offender broke into the property, in Sefton Avenue, between 10pm on Monday (January 21) at 5am on Tuesday (January 22).

The 84-year-old occupant awoke to find his house his house had been searched and a wallet, mini laptop and a quantity of cash he’d been saving for the Action Aid For Children charity had been stolen.

Detective Constable Sarah Stables said: "The victim has been left very upset and shaken by what has happened. This was a distressing incident although it was an isolated occurrence.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we urging anyone who saw anything or who may have any information that could help us catch the person responsible to get in touch with us."

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 57 of 22 January 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.