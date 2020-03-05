Chesterfield thug is jailed after killing man with single punch to face

A Chesterfield man has been jailed for killing a man with a single punch to the face.

Jordan Maltby, 26, hit Phillip Allen once in the face during a disagreement about alcohol on June 27, 2019, outside his home in Highfield Lane.

Jordan Maltby has been jailed.

Mr Allen suffered multiple fractures to his face as a result and collapsed to the floor. As he fell backwards he banged his head on the kerb causing another serious skull fracture.

After being rushed to hospital it was found Mr Allen had a bleed on the brain and he was placed in an induced coma. Tragically he died three weeks later.

Maltby was initially charged with the murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He appeared today at Derby Crown Court where he was handed seven years and four months in prison and was given a further five year extended licence period due to the danger the judge decided he posed.

He must also serve a further eight months after activating a suspended sentence.

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw, said: “This case shows once again the fatal consequences of a single punch.

“As has been seen numerous times across our county what was a trivial disagreement has ended in an absolutely tragic manner.

“But anyone delivering a punch like Jordan Maltby did that night runs the risk of killing someone – whether that is their intention or not.

“I hope today’s sentence gives Mr Allen’s family and friends some degree of closure and sends a message to everyone about the dangers of just one punch.”