Chesterfield woman caught with drugs is given a conditional discharge

A woman who was twice caught with painkiller drugs has been given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 15 how Emma Louise Wright, 19, of Lower Grove Road, Chesterfield, was caught with the class C drugs in July and in August at Chesterfield police station.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “On July 13 attended the police station for another matter and her belongings were searched and officers found she was in possession of 60 Tramadol tablets.”

Mrs Allsop added that on August 13 Wright was in police custody accused of an arson offence and her bag was searched and more Tramadol tablets were seized.

Wright told police that the tablets were for her own use.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class C controlled drug Tramadol.

Mrs Allsop added that Wright has also pleaded guilty to the arson but that matter is to be dealt with at Derby Crown Court on November 22.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Wright submitted guilty pleas at the first opportunity to the drug matters and there is no suggestion the Tramadol was for anything other than her personal use.

Magistrates sentenced Wright to a 12 month conditional discharge with the warning that if she commits another offence in the next year she will be re-sentenced for the drug matters along with any new crime.

She was also ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge.