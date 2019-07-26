Community organisations in Derbyshire to benefit from funds seized by police

Community organisations in Derbyshire are set to benefit from funds recovered by the police from the sale of property which cannot be returned to its owners.

Derbyshire's police Property Act Fund - a fund created from the sale of items of property which have been seized by police through criminality or are lost or abandoned by their owners - amounts to £19,714 in 2018/19.



At a meeting of Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa's Strategic Priorities Assurance Board (SPA) this week, members agreed to donate £11,772 to Derbyshire Community Foundation.



This will be invested into an endowment fund with the interest earned allocated in small grants to local projects which benefit the community and help improve safety.



A further £1,000 will be donated to the Police Mutual Welfare Fund which supports the welfare of serving and retired police officers, staff and their families while the remainder will be retained for administration costs, maintenance and upkeep of stores and in the event of future claims.

Mr Dhindsa said: "Over the years this fund has provided vital support to voluntary and charitable projects which help keep our communities thriving and the money raised during 2018-19 will continue this important work.



"Reducing crime and antisocial behaviour is a top priority and I'm delighted this money will increase the availability of funding to support grassroots crime prevention work this year."

Community groups to receive funding already in 2019 include Dronfield School of Boxing which received £1,226 to purchase equipment and help towards rental fees and Dame Catherine Harpurs School which received £931 to help towards the cost of the May Day village fete.