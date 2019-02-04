Concern growing for missing Ilkeston man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing Ilkeston man.

Kyle Bosworth was last seen leaving his home address on Powtrell Place just before 2pm on Sunday.

The 18-year-old is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of a skinny build and has mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black McKenzie jacket, a green Manchester Utd t-shirt, dark blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting incident 567 of February 3, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.