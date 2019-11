Concerns are growing for a missing 21-year-old man from Derbyshire.

Robertas Maslenikovas, from Long Eaton, was last seen on Tuesday, October 1.

Have you seen Robertas?

Robertas is Lithuanian and has short, light-brown hair and a beard.

He is 5ft 9ins tall, slim and has a tattoo of a tree on his right arm.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call 101, quoting reference 618 of November 14.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

