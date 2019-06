Can you help locate missing Long Eaton woman Tyne Bullivant?

The 31-year-old has been reported missing by her family after last being seen on Thursday (June 27) evening.

Have you seen Tyne?

Do you recognise Tyne from the photo? Have you seen her in the last two days?

Anyone who has information that could help officers find her should call 101, and quote incident 1034 of June 29.

