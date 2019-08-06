Convicted offender is warned he risks jail after he failed to turn up for unpaid work

A convicted offender who failed to comply with an unpaid work requirement has been warned he is at risk of going to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 5 how Corey Garr, 20, of Oak Tree Close, Arkwright, Chesterfield, had been given a 12 month community order in May with 80 hours of unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on Corporation Street, in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Garr admitted failing to comply with the community order after he was accused of failing to bring boots to do unpaid work on June 16 and failed to attend on June 26.

He told the court he has had a lot going on because his dad struggles with arthritis and he has been working for him and he has had to rely on his sister to get lifts.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Garr: “You are at risk of going to prison.”

He sentenced Garr to a further 20 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £60 costs.

District Judge Taaffe warned Garr: “If you breach the order again you will be brought back and be re-sentenced.”