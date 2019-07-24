Crown court hearing for Chesterfield man charged with murder

A man who has been charged with the alleged murder of a Chesterfield man following an incident last month has had his case considered at crown court.

Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, initially appeared at Derby magistrates’ court on Saturday, July 20, and his case was further adjourned for a Derby Crown Court preliminary hearing on Tuesday, July 23.

Police revealed Phillip Allen, 47, was allegedly assaulted on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane, in Chesterfield, on Thursday, June 27.

Mr Allen was taken to hospital with head injuries where he remained until he died on Wednesday, July 17.

Mr Maltby’s case was further adjourned until September 10 2019.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released on bail.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or send a private message via Facebook, Twitter or the Derbyshire Constabulary website quoting reference 19000333851.