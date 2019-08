A driver was boxed in by three police cars after being spotted driving dangerously through Ilkeston town centre.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Police gave chase after the driver failed to stop.

Pic: @DerbyshireRPU

They said: "Ambition outstretching ability, clips a kerb Boxed in."

The driver was found to be driving without insurance and was arrested before officers seized the vehicle.

READ MORE: MASKED ROBBER WHO BRANDISHED KNIFE AT ILKESTON SHOP STAFF JAILED