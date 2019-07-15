'Dangerous' Ilkeston teen locked up after stabbing two men in the town

An Ilkeston teenager was locked up for seven years after marching up a street with a knife in each hand - stabbing two men and taunting them.

Tom Dennis, 18, carried out the early morning attacks on East Street in the town and was briefly filmed by an anti-crime camera, a court heard.

Ilkeston teenager Tom Dennis was locked up for seven years after marching up a street with a knife in each hand - stabbing two men and taunting them. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary.

He plunged one knife into a victim's buttocks and shouted: "Stabbed your arse. I have stabbed you."

When the man put his hands on the back of his trousers, he realised he was 'wet with blood', Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Jon Fountain, prosecuting, said: "The stab wound to the buttocks was inflicted to humiliate as well as to cause injury.

"Mr Dennis had been marching down the street with a knife in each hand."

The second victim was stabbed in the left arm, then in the face and finally left with 'a gaping wound' in the neck.

Both injured men had arrived in a car and tried to enter a house where Dennis had spent the night - but police were unable to find why they visited.

Although Dennis had never been in trouble before, a probation report described him as posing 'a high risk of re-offending'.

Judge Steven Coupland said that he regarded Dennis as 'dangerous' but hoped the risk ease during his time in custody. The teenager will be freed on licence halfway through.

The judge told him: "Not only did you take knives out but you used them.

"These courts deal with people who are facing one or two murder charges, which is why these are serious offences."

He admitted two counts of wounding and having two offensive weapons on East Street, Ilkeston, on April 14. He lives in Graham Street in the town.

The court heard that East Midlands Ambulance Service alerted police officers when called to care for a man who had been found near the B&M Bargains shop nearby.

The second victim had left the area in a car but arranged to meet the police in a hospital.

The court heard that the two victims arrived in a car and tried to get into a house at East Street.

Inside was Dennis and another man.

They were confronted with Dennis, who was armed with two knives. The police investigation failed to find why the two injured men had come to East Street.

Pogson, who was bare chested when he burst out of the house, also got involved and admitted affray. His sentence was delayed for six months.

If he remains out of trouble, the judge said that he would not be jailed. A probation report classed him as 'a low risk of re-offending'.

Adrian Reynolds, for Dennis, told the judge: "He was walking down the street with two knives following a car. The car could of course have driven off but it didn't."

Susan Rodham, for Pogson, said: "He is motivated to change and has a job."