Deported criminal back behind bars after Long Eaton thefts

A deported Romanian criminal is back behind bars after being caught stealing from shops in Long Eaton.

Diamond Constantin was arrested by officers on Tuesday, 17 September, after he was seen stealing bags and watches from Peacocks and sunglasses from Specsavers in the town.

Diamond Constantin will be returned to Romania after serving his police sentence

On being arrested it was found that the 30-year-old had been deported in October, 2018, after a series of theft offences in the UK and was barred from re-entering the country.

After pleading guilty at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 19 September to one count of theft and one count of entering the UK in breach of a deportation order he was sentenced to four months in prison for each offence to run concurrently.

Once Constantin, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has served his sentence he will once again be deported.#

Detective Sergeant Stuart Kershaw, who leads the specialist foreign offender team in Derbyshire, Project Advenus, said: “I hope that the jailing of Diamond Constantin sends a message to all those who are deported from our county.

“Constantin will be once again deported and, should he think of trying to get back into the country again, we will be ready to arrest him and bring him to justice once more.”