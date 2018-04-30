Derbyshire businessman fined after undercooked beef burger is served to mum for her two kids

A Derbyshire businessman has been fined almost £800 after an undercooked beef burger was served to a mum for her two children.

The burger, which could have posed a serious health risk, was bought at Bas Peri Peri in Ripley, which had previously been owned and operated by Mohamed Basel Bathiki.

The customer had bought the burger for her two children, but when she pulled it in half to share the meal, it looked pink. She complained to Amber Valley Borough Council's Environmental Health Department who investigated and brought a prosecution.

Mr Bathiki was fined a total of £793 by Derby Magistrates on April 18. The business has closed down.

Amber Valley Borough Council’s Regulation Manager, Steve Haslam, said: “This incident could have caused the customer’s children serious food poisoning had the mother not been vigilant.

"It is very important that food safety laws are observed.

"We will always investigate, and if necessary, prosecute, when we believe the health of customers is being put at risk.”