Derbyshire domestic abuse charities welcome new funding to tackle 'horrendous crime'

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster has secured nearly £660,000 from the Home Office for a series of domestic abuse intervention projects aimed at stopping perpetrators from inflicting further harm.

It will also provide increased support for young people at risk of becoming future abusers and fund intervention work with adolescent perpetrators and their families.

Commissioner Foster said: "We are all aware of the dreadful impact violence and abuse has on the lives of its victims and I intend to work hard to provide the right support for all those who need it. I expect this funding to deliver positive outcomes and reduce the threat of harm for those at risk of domestic abuse.

New funding will help tackle domestic abuse in Derbyshire.

"In order to reduce the number of victims, we need to look at a number of possible interventions including effective prevention, which will aim at tackling the underlying causes of domestic abuse."

The funding will enable projects delivered through local specialists to be expanded up to July 2022.

Domestic abuse support charity Salcare will lead a community-based early intervention project working with male perpetrators as well as children and young people who have experienced violence in the home and are showing early signs of using violence in their lives.

Jacqueline Bell, director of services for Salcare, said: "We've known for years that men who've perpetrated domestic abuse need advice and support to change in order to reduce domestic abuse in Amber Valley, which has one of the highest incidents of domestic violence in Derbyshire.

"This grant allows us to run a group for men, who accept the impact that their behaviour has on their family, friends and community.”

The grant will also fund the ABC project, run by The Elm Foundation, to increase the safety and wellbeing of victims and their children by delivering effective interventions with perpetrators.

Helen Mitchell, head of operations at The Elm Foundation, said: ‘This funding is a fantastic opportunity for Domestic Abuse Support in Derbyshire,

"We are once again able to provide a Respect-accredited voluntary programme for those wanting to address their abusive behaviours towards their partners.

"Domestic abuse is an horrendous crime, having life-time impacts on both victims and children living within the family.”