Derbyshire man charged with knife-point robbery of boy, 13

A Derbyshire man is due to appear in court today after he was charged with the robbery of a convenience store and the robbery of a 13-year old boy at knifepoint.

Nottinghamshire Police were called at about 10.50am on Friday, June 21 to a report that a man had entered the Premier store in High Road, Toton, Nottinghamshire, before fleeing with a 'quantity of cash'.

Aiden Wright, 26, of Norfolk Road, Long Eaton, was arrested on suspicion of committing the robbery and has now been charged with robbery in connection with the incident.

He has also been charged with a second robbery, relating to an incident where a 13-year old boy had his bike stolen at knifepoint in Manor Farm Recreation on High Road, Toton on May 26

Wright has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.