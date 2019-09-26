Derbyshire man is fined after he was caught with cannabis at Dover docks

A Chesterfield man has been fined after he was caught at Dover docks with cannabis.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 25 how Haroon Sharif, 24, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield, admitted the cannabis was his after a vehicle he was travelling in was checked during a random search at Dover docks.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A vehicle in which he was an occupant arrived at Dover docks on June 20 and was made subject to a random search and there was a strong smell of cannabis and herbal cannabis was found under the driver’s seat.

“He was a rear seat passenger and he admitted it was for his personal use and he had purchased it in Chesterfield for £20.”

Jobless Sharif, who has previously been given a fixed penalty notice for possessing cannabis, pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug after the incident at Dover docks.

The defendant said: “I am sorry and I will try and make sure it won’t happened again.”

Magistrates fined Sharif £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.