Derbyshire offender is due to sentenced for allowing premises to be used for supplying drugs

A man is due to be sentenced for two counts of allowing premises to be used for the supply of class A drugs.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 8 how Thomas James Furniss, 35, of Willowgarth Road, Dunston, Chesterfield, is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on October 15 for sentencing.

Furniss appeared at magistrates’ court in custody after he admitted failing to sign on at a police station as part of his previously imposed bail conditions.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “This is a breach of crown court bail. Mr Furniss is facing sentencing on October 15 in relation to two counts of allowing premises to be used for the supply of class A drugs.

“In the course of proceedings he was subject to conditional bail and failed to attend a Chesterfield magistrates’ hearing in September and a warrant was issued and he appeared on September 23 in custody and was granted bail with conditions.”

Mrs Allsop added that one of the conditions was to report to a police station which he did initially but subsequently failed to do so as required on October 4 and he was arrested.

Furniss admitted breaching his bail conditions.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Furniss had initially attended with probation service and was told he must attend Derby Crown Court on October 15 and he became fixated with this date and overlooked the signing-on date with police.

But Mr Meakin added that Furniss handed himself in on October 7 and he has now spent a night in custody.

Magistrates opted to further release Furniss on conditional bail prior to his sentencing at Derby Crown Court for the drug-related matters.