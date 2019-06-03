Derbyshire Police create new team to tackle county lines drug networks

Derbyshire Constabulary has created a new team which will focus on tackling ‘county lines’ criminal activity in the Erewash area.

The County Lines Disruption Team, which will also cover Derby and south Derbyshire, has been formed following a marked increase in county lines intelligence which is being identified by the force.

Detective Inspector Matt Croome is part of the new County Lines Disruption team.

County Lines is a term used to describe organised crime group’s, gangs and criminal networks involved in the supply of illegal commodities in to markets other than the group’s point of origin.

Detective Inspector Matt Croome said: “Tackling county lines is so much more than a ‘war on drugs’. It is about ensuring that we use our resources and those of our partner agencies to identify people who are vulnerable, support them and remove them from the situation they have found themselves in.”

He added: “It is also about ensuring we have a high level of focus towards resolving the problem quickly and effectively so that those identified as being vulnerable are not left in a situation where they feel they have nowhere to turn.

“This will allow us to shine a light on this issue and make the communities of Derbyshire a hostile and uncomfortable place for county line drug operations to exist.”

County lines networks generally involve the supply of Class A drugs such as heroin.

County lines activity typically relies on the exploitation of vulnerable children and adults who act as ‘deal lines’ between supplier and seller in networks which often involve coercion, intimidation, violence, and weapons.

Drug dealers will frequently take over an address of a vulnerable person in a practice known as cuckooing.

Last month, the Derbyshire police South Division Pro-Active team took part in a nationally coordinated crackdown on county lines crime.

In one week, three county lines were disrupted, four arrests made, cash and Class A drugs seized, and a number of people helped to safety.

DI Croome said: “The disruption team has been formed to continue this level of work towards tackling county lines.

“The hard work already done by the South Division Pro-Active team has shown we are willing to turn the stone on county lines criminality and tackle it head on.”

If you suspect that cuckooing is happening in your area, call the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Signs to look out for include an increase in the number of visitors to an address, evidence of drug use in public areas, and security doors being wedged open.