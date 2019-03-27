Derbyshire police 'delighted' as more than 500 knives surrendered

Derbyshire police are "delighted" as more than 500 knives are handed in as part of a county wide surrender.

Earlier this month people in Derbyshire were offered the chance to ‘Drop the Knife’ next as part of a national anti-knife crime initiative Operation Sceptre.

More than 500 knives have been handed in.

520 knives were placed in to bins situated in police stations across the county.

Inspector Richard Keene of Derbyshire police who leads on Project Zao, an initiative to reduce knife crime in the county, said: “The surrender scheme was held as part of our ongoing Project Zao and to support the national initiative, Operation Sceptre.

“I am delighted that it has resulted in so many knives being taken out of harm’s way.

“We are not naive enough to think that we have had hardened criminals coming in and handing in their weapons but every one of the knives surrendered is a potential lethal weapon that will now be disposed of.

“This is an excellent example of how we can work together with the public to make Derbyshire safer.

“Project Zao will continue with its mixture of education, engagement and enforcement.”

If you are concerned about knife crime in your area, contact your local Safer Neighbourhood team using any of the following non-emergency methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.