Derbyshire Police hunt to find man who sexually assaulted runner

A woman has been sexually assaulted while out running near a canal in Derbyshire.

The woman was first knocked to the ground by the man's dog and then in broad daylight she was sexually assaulted on a canal path near to the Gallows Inn playing field, off Nottingham Road, Ilkeston at around 4pm yesterday, Sunday, September 22 at 4pm.

Detective Inspector Matt Croome, who is investigating the incident, said: “We understand that this kind of incident is alarming to hear about, and particularly in a tight-knit community such as Ilkeston. However, I would like to assure local residents that we are doing everything we can to find this man."

Police say the man let the dog off its lead and it ran towards her and knocked her to the ground. The man then sexually assaulted her. He then ran off when the dog started to bark, and is believed to have headed in the direction of the Larklands area of Ilkeston.

He is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and bald. He was wearing a grey hoodie with a logo, and the hood pulled up, light blue jeans, white trainers and had a diamond-like stud earring in his right ear. His dog was white and is described as an English Bull Terrier type dog, which was on a red extendable lead with a harness.

Detective Inspector Croome said: “We’re very keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Gallows Inn playing field, Nottingham Road or Larklands this afternoon who noticed a man with a dog, fitting this description.

“Did you notice anyone behaving suspiciously? Do you know someone who fits this description and has a similar dog?

“If so, I’d urge you to get in contact so that we can follow up all potential lines of enquiry.

“There will be officers patrolling in the area tonight and over the next few days, please feel free to go up and chat to them – they are there to provide reassurance and to speak with you about any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference 873 of 22 September in any correspondence or online here