Derbyshire police looking for 20 new PCSOs

People in Derbyshire looking for a career change are being invited to apply to become Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

Derbyshire Constabulary is currently looking for up to 20 new PCSOs to start work in November.

PCSO's are uniformed civilians with a specialised set of legal powers. They work to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in communities.

Their main role is to patrol on foot, ensuring a highly visible presence on the streets.

PCSOs work with other organisations, such as local councils or housing associations, to tackle issues of local concern.

Typical duties for a PCSO include:

▪️Patrolling on foot or bicycle in all weathers, developing relationships with everyone in the local area and collecting information about what is happening in the local community.

▪️Dealing with minor offences and investigating low-level crimes.

▪️Conducting house-to-house enquiries.

▪️Guarding a crime scene.

▪️Visiting schools, community groups and other locations to provide advice to residents.

▪️Tackling anti-social behaviour.

▪️Meeting with partner organisations to discuss local problems and develop longer-term solutions.

The force is looking for people with a real commitment to help and supporting their local community, who are interested in people and want to know what's going on in the local area.

They said: "Perhaps you have a background in social work or housing, or have volunteered with a community organisation or charity?

"Maybe you’re concerned about problems you see in your local area, about opportunities for young people and about creating a safe environment for everyone? Whilst there is a legal and enforcement element to the role, and you will have legal powers you can use, we are more interested in people who can develop good working relationships with a wide range of people and with other organisations.

"Some of the issues you’ll be working on are long-term, and we’re looking for a long-term commitment from our new recruits. Whilst some of our PCSOs do go on to become police officers, this isn’t a training ground for becoming a police officer and the role is very different."

For all the details, and to apply, visit the website - www.derbyshire.police.uk/PCSORecruitment.