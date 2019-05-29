Derbyshire resident calls the cops in a huff- because he can’t get any cocaine

The Derbyshire Police Contact Centre have heard it all.

But even they were left dumbfounded by this one over the Bank Holiday.

The caller complained to police he couldn't get a gram of his favourite Class A drug.

The Ripley-based Centre have urged residents to think carefully before calling 999- after someone reported they were struggling to get their hands on a gram of their favourite Class A drug.

The caller even proceeded to spell out ‘c-o-c-a-i-n-e’ to the baffled operator.

Staff tweeted: “Remember everyone; 999 is NOT the place to report that you’re unable to get a gram of cocaine!

“Our call takers can actually spell as well, so wasn’t necessary for you to spell out the word cocaine, she knew exactly what you meant.”

