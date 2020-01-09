Derbyshire's crime chief to reveal findings of his county tour

Derbyshire’s police and crime commissioner is to present his findings after completing a tour of the county to find out about problems affecting communities.

Hardyal Dhindsa visited every town and village during the tour, gathering the views of local people and gaining an insight into the crime issues that are damaging quality of life.

Now he has announced a series of feedback events, at which he will update the public on his research and action that has been taken.

The meetings will take place in all nine districts of the county, beginning in Amber Valley next Monday (January 20) at the Genesis Centre at Alfreton.

All will run from 6.30 pm to 8 pm and will be attended by local residents and representatives of community organisations, such as Neighbourhood Watch, Rotary Clubs and parish councils.

Mr Dhindsa said: “Listening to local people is so important, but it was always my priority to identify solutions to the problems raised and act upon them .

“One of the successes from my tour has been the strong partnerships it has encouraged with other agencies and we are now working closely with a host of organisations to jointly respond to problems that none of us can solve alone.

“These new events will update residents on the action we have taken to address the issues they have raised and how we intend to build on this work in the future.

“ I want to reassure our communities that we will continue to act on their problems now and in the future. We have already seen many successes, and this will be fed back to our communities during these events.”