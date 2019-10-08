Derbyshire volunteers needed to carry out unannounced visits to police custody units

A recruitment campaign is underway to select a new throng of volunteers to be part of Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner's award-winning custody monitoring team.

An information evening is being held at Derbyshire Constabulary's headquarters between 6pm and 8pm on October 24. For more information and to book your place, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/information-evening-for-opcc-volunteering-opportunities-tickets-73120951735

Could you be part of Derbyshire's award-winning custody monitoring team?

MORE: Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from October 8

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a nationally-respected team.



"Our Independent Custody Visitor (ICV) scheme is at the forefront of innovation and the work we do is being held as a beacon of success and best practice nationally."

ICVs dedicate their own time to carry out unannounced visits to police custody units to ensure the rights, entitlements and well-being of detainees are being adhered to.

They report their findings to police and crime commissioners who have the responsibility of holding their force to account and requesting improvements in standards.

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

MORE: Chesterfield couple's wedding day tribute to much-loved aunt who died from brain cancer