Derbyshire woman is jailed after she forced an armed police call-out with threats to kill

A “dangerous” Derbyshire woman called 999 and demanded police send an armed response unit as she was going to “kill anyone who came near”.

Derby Crown Court heard on June 25 how Shona Sowersby told police she was in a street, in Ilkeston, with a 12-inch kitchen knife and she repeated threats while talking to a 999 call handler before armed officers were sent out.

Pictured is Shona Sowersby, 24, of Ash Street, Ilkeston, who has been jailed for 16 months after she admitted making threats to kill and causing criminal damage.

When police arrived, according to the court, Sowersby had forced her way into a woman’s flat and was smashing it up with a hammer.

Jailing Sowersby for 16 months, Judge Jonathan Bennett said: “As I listened to this I have become increasingly concerned about a number of aspects of this case.

“In your interview you made it clear what your intentions were.

“It seems to me potentially you are extremely dangerous especially to people you have been in a relationship with.”

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Abigail Hill, prosecuting, said the offence took place in Ash Street, Ilkeston, shortly after 7.30pm on May 27.

She said Sowersby had got into an argument with a woman she says is her former partner, a claim which the other woman denies.

Ms Hill said: “Police received a 999 call from the defendant. During it, she told the call operator she was going to kill someone and, when asked who, she said her ex-partner.

“She went on to say she had a 12-inch kitchen knife on her and repeated that she would kill anyone who came near her.”

Ms Hill said Sowersby then told the police call operator to send an armed response unit “or she will kill someone”.

She said armed officers arrived in Ash Street and found Sowersby had got into a flat through a window and had started to smash it up using a hammer.

Ms Hill added: “In her interview she admitted making the threats to kill and said she intended to carry out the threat.

“The call handler clearly believed her threats enough to summons an armed response unit.”

Sowersby, of Ash Street, Ilkeston, pleaded guilty to charges of making threat to kills and criminal damage.

The court heard how her criminal record includes convictions for racially-aggravated stalking, assault, battery, possession of a bladed article and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Roger Wilson, mitigating, said his client told him she is an alcoholic who also misuses class A drugs.

He said: “Her daily routine was drugs, alcohol and arguments.

“She is now in Foston Hall (women’s prison) where she enjoys the daily routine.

“She wants to get clean, come out and build bridges with her mother, father and siblings.

“She is sorry for her behaviour which she says happens when she is under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”