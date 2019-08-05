Desperate man is fined after he smashed his way into his ex’s home

A desperate man who forced his way into his ex-partner’s home has been ordered to pay nearly £400.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 1 how Callum James Redfern, 27, of Leniscar Avenue, Loscoe, Heanor, had repeatedly banged on doors at the home of his ex before he smashed his way through a set of patio doors.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “There had been problems with the relationship breaking down and at 4am the complainant was at home with her son and her mum and there had been problems with Redfern and on this occasion she could hear knocking on the door and side door and patio doors for the defendant to be let in.

“She ignored it and it went on for 30 minutes and the knocking and banging got louder and harder and she hoped he would go away.”

The complainant called police because she feared Redfern would break in and then she heard a loud thud and the sound of glass breaking and it was the patio doors directly under her bedroom.

Redfern pleaded guilty to using violence to secure entry while knowing someone was present at the property in Heanor on July 13.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Redfern told the court: “It was brief loss of emotion and I was really sorry as soon as I had done it and I know it was wrong and that is why I left straight away and it was out of character for me to do something like that.”

Magistrates fined Redfern £270 and ordered him to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also made subject to a 12 month restraining order.