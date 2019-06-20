Do you recognise this man in connection with Long Eaton assault?

Derbyshire Police have released CCTV footage in connection with an assault in Long Eaton.

The assault is reported to have happened in the Bluebell pub in High Street, Long Eaton shortly after 11pm on Friday, April 26.

Do you recognise this man?

The footage shows a 49-year-old man being punched and knocked to the floor. He is then assaulted again whilst on the floor.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We have been following a number of lines of enquiry since the assault happened, but are now asking for help from the public to try and trace a man shown in the CCTV wearing a burgundy top.

"Do you recognise the man shown wearing the burgundy top?

"Were you in the pub at the time and do you have any information about what happened?

"If so, please contact us via the non-emergency contact methods quoting reference number 19*213534 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Ollie Hubbard.

"Call us on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."