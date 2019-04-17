Driver located after fatal Sandiacre collision

Police investigating a fatal collision in Sandiacre have located a driver they were trying to trace.

Officers had issued an appeal to find the driver of a Toyota Aygo after this morning's crash. The driver is now assisting police with their enquiries.

Woman dies after crash in Sandiacre

The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred on Derby Road at around 9.10am.

The female pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed.



Sergeant Scott Riley from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to thank the local community and businesses in Sandiacre for their support during a very difficult few hours.



“Thank you to everyone who also sent in information that has assisted us in locating the driver.



“Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the collision.”