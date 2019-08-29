Drug-driver was caught by police after he fled and threw van keys into a bush

A drug-driver has been banned from the road after he was stopped and caught by police after he fled from his vehicle.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 28 how Reece Wilde, 24, formerly of Honeysuckle Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, had been stopped on Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield, before he fled throwing away his keys in a bush.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “The circumstances of the offence are that on May 4 the defendant was seen driving a vehicle just after 11pm, on Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield, and police stopped the Vauxhall Combo van as it parked in a car park.

“The driver, Mr Wilde, got out and ran. He was seen by police and caught seconds later and he was seen throwing the vehicle keys into a bush which were recovered.

“Inside the van was cannabis but he got a warning for this matter.”

Wilde, of Aldam Road, Totley, Sheffield, failed a drug-swipe which showed cannabis-use and a later blood analysis showed a reading of 7 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood when the legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his system exceeded the specified limit.

He also admitted driving without insurance and without an MOT test certificate.

Wilde said: “I am sorry for how it is. I actually don’t smoke cannabis. I was caught on a blue moon.”

He added that he was working for a construction company and used the van for work and he used to put pipes in for Yorkshire Water.

Magistrates fined Wilde £140 and he must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also banned from driving for 15 months.