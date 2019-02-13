Elderly woman suffers serious leg injuries after Ilkeston hit-and-run

An elderly woman remains in hospital with serious leg injuries after a hit-and-run in Ilkeston.

The incident happened at the junction of Milton Street and Cotmanhay Road just before 7pm on Friday, February 8.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she remains.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area at the time, to contact us.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dash cam footage, or CCTV that covers the area where the incident occurred."

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 19*67242.