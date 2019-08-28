Erewash cops use drone to tackle nuisance motorcyclists

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood team in Erewash have been using a drone to help tackle the problem of nuisance motorcycles.

The action came after complaints from the public about the issue on the Nutbrook Trail.

On the morning of Sunday, August 25, the team were joined by officers from the force’s drone unit to monitor the trail.

PC Helen Gallear, from the team, said: “We get lots of complaints from members of the public about motorcyclist using the trail, causing a danger to pedestrians and a noise nuisance to those living nearby.

“The trail is not designed or intended for such use and we are obviously concerned about the dangers and inconvenience this behaviour causes.

“The drones give us a unique view of the trail and helps us to be directed towards any problems. Also, on this weekend’s evidence they clearly act as a deterrent as we had no problems reported.

“We are now looking to use the tactic at other areas across the patch.”

The Drone Unit was introduced earlier this year as a direct result of extra investment in the council tax precept.

The increase in council tax precept was agreed by Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, following extensive consultation last year which showed 'overwhelming support' across the county for increased investment in frontline policing.

If you would like to speak to your Safer Neighbourhood team about similar issues in your area, call 101.

