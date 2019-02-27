Family's tribute to 80-year-old man killed in Derbyshire crash

The family of an 80-year-old man who died in a crash in Derbyshire have paid tribute to him.

George Phillis suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, which occurred on Skeavingtons :Lane, Cotmanhay at just after 9.15am on Saturday.

80-year-old man dies after Derbyshire crash

He was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday morning.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: "We are deeply saddened and upset at the loss of a wonderful father and husband who will be missed.

“We as a family would ask for peace and to be left alone at this difficult time.”

The crash involved an Audi A3 and a Honda Civic.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage or CCTV which covers Skeavingtons Lane.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*94637 and the name of the officer in the case, DS Tovell, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

* A 30-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation in relation to the incident.