Family's tribute to Sandiacre man killed in collision

Tributes have been paid to a Sandiacre man who died after a collision with a car in Stapleford.

The collision happened on Derby Road at around 1.40pm on Friday May 18. A pedestrian suffered a serious head injury and died at the scene.

He has been named as 72-year-old Colin Philip Brown, of Springfield Avenue in Sandiacre.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: "Colin was a loving husband, father and a kind and caring gentleman to all that knew him.

"He sadly leaves behind a loving wife and many family and friends, and will be missed by all."

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Anyone who saw the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 454 of May 18 2018.