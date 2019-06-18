Firefighters rescue Long Eaton man who was "stuck in the mud"

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire firefighters have worked together to rescue a man who was "stuck in the mud".
Derbyshire crews from Long Eaton and Kingsway, and crews from Highfield in Nottinghamshire, attended Station Road in Long Eaton to rescue a man who had fallen into an embankment.
Fire crews supported East Midlands Ambulance Service to rescue the man who was stuck in the mud, during the incident at 12.30pm today (June 18).
A spokesman for Derbyshire FRS said: "Crews from Long Eaton, Kingsway and Notts Fire's Highfield attended Station Road in Long Eaton to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service in rescuing a male who'd fallen down an embankment becoming stuck in mud.
"Firefighters used an inflatable air-track to gain access to and rescue the casualty to safety."
The man was passed to the services of EMAS and is not thought to have suffered serious injuries.