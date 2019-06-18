Firefighters rescue Long Eaton man who was "stuck in the mud"

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire firefighters have worked together to rescue a man who was "stuck in the mud".

Derbyshire crews from Long Eaton and Kingsway, and crews from Highfield in Nottinghamshire, attended Station Road in Long Eaton to rescue a man who had fallen into an embankment.

Crews at the scene. Image: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews supported East Midlands Ambulance Service to rescue the man who was stuck in the mud, during the incident at 12.30pm today (June 18).

A spokesman for Derbyshire FRS said: "Crews from Long Eaton, Kingsway and Notts Fire's Highfield attended Station Road in Long Eaton to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service in rescuing a male who'd fallen down an embankment becoming stuck in mud.

"Firefighters used an inflatable air-track to gain access to and rescue the casualty to safety."

The man was passed to the services of EMAS and is not thought to have suffered serious injuries.